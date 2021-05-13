Singapore Open cancellation leaves Srikanth dejected

He terms it a huge disappointment.

“The year has gone for me,” K. Srikanth said after the last of the Olympic qualifying events, the Singapore Open, was cancelled on Wednesday.

“I had a chance of making the cut for the Tokyo Games if I were to compete in the Malaysian and the Singapore Opens. I have been training hard to regain peak form,” Srikanth told The Hindu.

“I thought the BWF could have planned the qualifying events in a country with better quarantine rules. It is a huge disappointment if a player has to miss the Olympics for no fault of his/her because of these cancellations.”

He added: “Like in tennis where the players’ views and suggestions are sought, in badminton too we should have players’ representatives.

“The Games could have been rescheduled to a later date this year so that the qualifying events could have been planned better,” Srikanth said.