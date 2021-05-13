Other Sports

Singapore Open cancellation leaves Srikanth dejected

Seeking support: K. Srikanth is of the view that badminton, like tennis, should have players’ representatives.  

“The year has gone for me,” K. Srikanth said after the last of the Olympic qualifying events, the Singapore Open, was cancelled on Wednesday.

“I had a chance of making the cut for the Tokyo Games if I were to compete in the Malaysian and the Singapore Opens. I have been training hard to regain peak form,” Srikanth told The Hindu.

“I thought the BWF could have planned the qualifying events in a country with better quarantine rules. It is a huge disappointment if a player has to miss the Olympics for no fault of his/her because of these cancellations.”

He added: “Like in tennis where the players’ views and suggestions are sought, in badminton too we should have players’ representatives.

“The Games could have been rescheduled to a later date this year so that the qualifying events could have been planned better,” Srikanth said.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2021 5:54:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/singapore-open-cancellation-leaves-srikanth-dejected/article34545971.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY