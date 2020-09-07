Other Sports

P.V. Sindhu to play Uber Cup

World champion P.V. Sindhu will take part in the Thomas and Uber Cup badminton championships to be held in Denmark from Oct. 3 to 11.

On Monday Sindhu changed her original decision to pull out of the event after the Badminton Association of India top brass appealed to her to play in the tournament.

“I have requested Sindhu to join the team as we have a favourable draw and have the best chance to take a shot at the medal at the Cup,” Himanta Biswa Sarma, BAI chief, tweeted in the evening.

