Sindhu to attend inauguration of the National Games

badminton

V. V. Subrahmanyam HYDERABAD:
September 24, 2022 19:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

P.V. Sindhu with her father P.V. Ramana. | Photo Credit: File photo

Double Olympics medallist and former World badminton champion P.V. Sindhu will grace the opening ceremony of the National Games to be held in Gujarat from September 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is unfortunate that I will not be competing in the Games due to my injury. Had I been fit, I would have definitely represented my State (Telangana),” Sindhu said.

“The National Games is a great opportunity for all athletes and everyone I have spoken to is excited about it. I am sure the badminton matches will be very exciting.”

“It is important that I take care of myself and focus on the challenges ahead in 2023 (Asian Games) and 2024 (Paris Olympics),” said Sindhu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sindhu’s father P.V. Ramana said it was unfortunate that she could not compete in the National Games. “She was very keen. Unfortunately, she cannot do so as her next review with the doctors and MRI will be in the first week of October,” he said.

The injury on her left ankle has been described as a stress fracture. The treatment protocol revolves around affording the ankle rest.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“I will be part of her rehab programme. Having been a volleyball player, I know what it is to make heavy landings. I will pass on my experience to Sindhu once she resumes training,” said Ramana.

Badminton events start from October 2 in Surat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app