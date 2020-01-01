Sindhu targets Olympics gold

World champion P.V. Sindhu said it is time to look ahead, leave the past, believe in herself and come back much more stronger.

Sindhu, a star campaigner for Hyderabad Hunters, is also looking at the Premier Badminton League starting on January 20 to fine-tune her game as she targets the top slot for India for the Tokyo Olympics.

“Post the World championship gold last August, no doubt I have had a disappointing run. But it is not all over. I can always comeback,” the 24-year-old Sindhu said in an exclusive interview with The Hindu as she shared her thoughts for the new year.

Was 2019 better than 2016 when you won the Rio Olympics silver?

In 2016, no one expected me to do well. Now there is a lot more recognition, expectations are high and with that comes bigger responsibility. So both years are different but with great memories.

Essentially, I am keen to start off the new year on a high in the Malaysian Open and the Indonesia Masters this month though it is not possible always to keep winning every tournament.

Is there a critical review of your game at the end of 2019?

Yes, of course. It is important to know your mistakes and work on them. I am looking to be lot more patient now in my approach even as the other aspects of the game are being taken care off during the daily training sessions.

What are the three goals you are chasing now?

The Tokyo Olympics gold, World No.1 ranking and winning a few Super Series titles including the All England.

Your thoughts on the PBL.

This is going to be a different PBL. There are a new set of players. Matches against World No. 2 Tai Tzu Ying (for Bengaluru Raptors) should be interesting, looking forward to them. The league has always been very interesting, lots of fun and excitement in the air.

The whole atmosphere is different out there in PBL as you play for yourself and also for the team. The support too will be different and importantly you can correct mistakes, if any.

On playing for Hunters.

We have to support each other and play like a team to clinch the title.