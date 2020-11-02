Sindhu surprises many with her tweet

“I may have given you guys a mini-heart attack; unprecedented times requires unprecedented measures.”

Indian badminton star surprised several fans with her tweet “Denmark Open was the final straw: I retire”.

However, the full text revealed that she had something more to say.

Here is P.V. Sindhu's tweet

“I've been thinking about coming clean with my feelings for a while now. I admit I have been struggling to deal with it. It just feels so wrong, you know. That's why I'm writing today to tell you that I'm done. It's understandable if you're shocked or confused but by the time you finish reading this you would have learnt about my point of view, and hopefully, will support it too.”

The above was her first para of the tweet. She continued to state her points on the coronavirus pandemic that brought sporting activities to a grinding halt.

In the last para she said “I may have given you guys a mini-heart attack; unprecedented times requires unprecedented measures. I guess I needed to get you guys to sit up and take notice. That being said, we must be hopeful about the light shining at the end of the tunnel. Yes, Denmark Open didn't happen but that won't stop me from training. When life comes at you, one must come back twice as hard. So will I for the Asia Open. I refuse to give up without putting up a solid fight. I refuse to give up without conquering this fear. And will carry on doing so till we have a safer world.”