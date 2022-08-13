Sindhu suffers stress fracture injury; out of badminton World Championship

P.V. Sindhu will be out of action at the Badminton World Championship starting on August 28 due to stress fracture injury. | Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone

Former world champion and India’s woman shuttler P.V. Sindhu will not take part in the coming World championship to be held in Tokyo from August 28 after suffering a stress fracture injury on the left ankle.

Confirming this to The Hindu on August 13, 2022, Sindhu’s father P.V. Ramana said that his daughter first suffered the injury during the quarterfinal of the recent Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

“But, she played the semis despite severe pain before eventually going on to win the gold in the CWG with a heavily strapped ankle,” he said.

The 27-year-old Sindhu, winner of five medals in the Worlds including a gold, will now be closely monitored during the recovery phase.

“Yes, it is disappointing to miss the Worlds especially given the kind of form Sindhu is in after winning the Singapore Open and the CWG Gold. But, these things are not in our hands,” Ramana said.

“The focus will definitely be more on recovery and we will be targeting the Denmark and Paris Opens in mid-October,” he said.