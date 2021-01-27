Sindhu, Srikanth lose their openers

P.V. Sindhu... close contest.

The Indians suffer the reverse after taking the opening game

Indian shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and K. Srikanth squandered an opening game advantage before suffering close defeats in their first Group-B matches at the $1.5 million HSBC BWF World Tour Finals here on Wednesday.

World champion Sindhu lost to World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan 21-19, 12-21, 17-21, while World No. 3 Anders Antonsen of Denmark got the better of Srikanth 15-21, 21-16, 21-18 in 77 minutes.

Strings broken

“It was a good match, there were no easy points. In the third game I came back and it was just a one point difference at one stage. I broke my racquet strings twice (during rallies) and that made a difference.

“It’s a tough group. I have to give 100%,” said Sindhu after the 59-minute encounter. It was the Indian’s 16th defeat to Tzu Ying in 21 meetings. Asked for his reactions, the former World No. 1 Srikanth said “I can’t say I’m happy with the way I played today, because I was playing much better in training before I came here.

“I had my chances today, I could have won from 17-16 in the third. Main motto for me is to play as many matches as possible, because I haven’t been winning matches over the last two years. So, I really want to play matches with the top-eight players.”

Sindhu, who had won this title in 2018, will next play home favourite Ratchanok Intanon, who had handed her a defeat last week, while Srikanth, ranked 14th, faces fourth seed Wang Tzu Wei of Taiwan on Thursday.

The results: Men: Anders Antonsen (Den) bt K. Srikanth 21-15 16-21 18-21. Women: Tai Tzu Ying (Tpe) bt P.V. Sindhu 15-21, 21-16, 21-18.