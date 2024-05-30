ADVERTISEMENT

Sindhu squanders lead to go down to Carolina Marin in Singapore Open badminton pre-quarterfinals

Published - May 30, 2024 03:13 pm IST - Singapore

Sindhu took the opening game against Carolina Marin but the Spaniard bounced back to win 21-13, 11-21, 20-22.

PTI

P.V. Sindhu blew away the lead in the decider to lose the pre-quarterfinal match to Carolina Marin in the pre-quarterfinal clash at the Singapore Open badminton. | Photo Credit: AFP

PV Sindhu blew away an 18-15 lead in the decider to go down to familiar foe Carolina Marin in a thrilling three-game women's singles pre-quarterfinal clash at the Singapore Open in Singapore on May 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh from her runner-up finish at the Thailand Open last week, the premier Indian shuttler took the opening game against her Rio Olympics final nemesis, but the Spaniard bounced back to win 21-13 11-21 20-22 in a one-hour, eight-minute battle of the BWF World Tour Super 750 meet.

Facing each other for the first time in seven months after their heated Denmark Open semifinal clash, the double Olympic medalist Indian reeled off five successive points to take the opening game.

But the Spaniard world No 3 bounced back strongly in a lopsided second game wherein she won six points on the trot and cruised to 17-7 lead before bringing the game on level terms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sindhu nosed ahead in the decider and maintained her lead throughout before Marin made a stunning comeback to seal her 12th career win from 17th matches against the Indian.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

badminton

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US