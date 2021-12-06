Sindhu & Spinny do their bit for talent promotion

P.V. Sindhu

Proceeds from her car sale given to Suchitra Badminton Academy

Spinny, the full stack used car retailing platform with whom World badminton champion P.V. Sindhu has signed a partnership, is giving the proceeds from the sale of her car (amounting to ₹12.05 lakh) to support and train emerging talent at the Hyderabad-based Suchitra Badminton Academy, where Sindhu has been training for long.

This is part of Sindhu’s partnership with Spinny to promote and encourage young Indians in different fields.

“India has become one of the world’s top badminton countries — a position we will retain, given the many new stars training now. I have been practising at Suchitra Academy for a long time and I feel this fund will support young talent,” she said.

Pradeep Raju, founder of Suchitra Badminton Academy, said the goal had always been to do something to promote the love of sports and help young badminton players hone their skills at a world class facility.

Spinny CEO Niraj Singh said the collaboration with Sindhu was motivated by her values which mirrored the company’s.

Imran Khan, who bought the car from Spinny, said: “What made it even more special was that it is Sindhu’s car and that we are contributing towards India’s upcoming badminton talent.”