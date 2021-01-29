Other Sports

World Tour Finals | P.V. Sindhu signs off with a win

Silver lining: Despite the recent setbacks, P.V. Sindhu is confident of returning stronger from the experience.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Already out of contention for the knockouts, World champion P.V. Sindhu ended her campaign with a consolation win at the BWF World Tour Finals, but K. Srikanth had a disappointing finish after yet another close defeat, here on Friday.

Sindhu, the Olympic silver medallist, notched up a 21-18, 21-15 win over World No. 13 Pornpawee Chochuwong in her third and final match.

“Well I think it was a good finish. Actually, until yesterday I still had a chance. Unfortunately the match with Tai went the other way. Otherwise, it was a good game,” Sindhu said.

Srikanth, meanwhile, went down 21-12, 18-21, 19-21 to Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus. Sindhu opened up a 9-5 lead early on before entering the interval with a two-point advantage.

Chochuwong managed to turn the tables at 15-14 but a determined Sindhu ensured there were no hiccups.

In the second, Sindhu dished out a dominating game as she jumped to a 6-0 lead and then kept moving ahead, keeping her rival at bay to seal the contest without much ado.

“Today is a new day and a fresh start. These three tournaments haven’t gone as I had expected and there’s been a lot to learn,” Sindhu said.

In one of the big upsets of the day, teenage sensation South Korea’s An Se-young beat top seed and former World champion Carolina Marin 21-16, 14-21, 21-19 to register her win over the Spaniard in three meetings.

