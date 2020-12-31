Sindhu set to unleash new weapons from her armoury

The World champion has also worked on her defence

World champion P.V. Sindhu promises to surprise her opponents with a couple of new weapons in her armoury even as she insists that she is much more solid defensively now thanks to her training in the UK for the past two months.

The 25-year-old Sindhu told The Hindu that it has been a different kind of a training programme from what she undertook back home.

“Different coaches have been working on my game under the guidance of former international Rajiv Ouseph. Being a world class player himself, he knows what exactly I need to be at my best,” Sindhu said.

“Interestingly, coaches taking positive notes on an individual from different players in the camp has really helped many of us to fine-tune a few more aspects of the game,” the Rio Olympics silver medallist said.

Best move

“Travelling to the UK has been one of the best moves I should say, especially, because of the pandemic break in India. Despite the weather being extremely cold here in the UK, I enjoyed the high-intensity training sessions,” she said.

“Hopefully, we will start playing in the Toyota Thailand Open (January 19-24) and the prestigious HSBC BWF World Tour Finals which is rescheduled for January 27 to 31,” Sindhu said.

“I am really looking forward and excited for my first tournament in Thailand after the 2020 All England championship in March.

“ The mental aspect is the key. One needs to be very patient after such a long break,” she said.

“One might not get into rhythm straight away after such a long break, but I am sure I will get it soon,” Sindhu said. “I am pretty confident I can and will do well. I want to be positive,” she said.

“I am looking forward to 2021, which is also the Olympics year. I am sure to have a great year with a winning start in Thailand,” Sindhu said.

Challenges

Commenting on the challenges ahead, she felt consistency and getting her confidence back were two important aspects.

The World No. 7 said the immediate target would be winning a couple of tournaments, training hard to be in the best frame of mind for the Olympics and most importantly winning another medal there.

“Being in the UK, I definitely missed my parents as they have always been so supportive.

“Longing to be back home as and when there is a break,” Sindhu concluded.