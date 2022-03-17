  • Sindhu beat Zhi Yi Wang of China 21-18 21-13 in her first round match that lasted 42 minutes while Saina Nehwal defeated Beatriz Corrales of Spain 21-17 21-19 in 38 minutes.
  • If Sindhu and Saina win their respective second round matches, they will face each other in the quarterfinals.
  • In men's doubles, fifth seeded Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Scottish pair of Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall 21-17 21-19 in 38 minutes.