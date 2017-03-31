Sindhu, Saina in blockbuster last-eight clash

The on-going reality check to ascertain the depth in country’s badminton has so far produced dismal results in the Yonex India Open badminton championship here.

On the day of pre-quarterfinals, when 10 matches involved Indians, only unseeded Sameer Verma continued his march and joined P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal in the quarterfinal stage.

Sameer, upbeat after scalping World No. 5 Son Won Ho in the opening round, led World No. 15 Hu Yun, throughout the first game and then broke away from 9-9 to win 21-17, 21-15 in 40 minutes.

Sameer, ranked 38th, stroked freely and controlled the points better. Whenever needed, he moved from offence to defence with ease and repeatedly forced the Hong Kong player to err.

Sameer now faces young Dane Anders Antonsen, ranked 26th.

Both Saina and Sindhu won in straight games to set up a much-awaited clash.

Saina, moving better than she did in the first round, outplayed Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-10, 21-17 . Sindhu, facing World No. 87 Saena Kawakami, won the first 21-16 but needed to draw from her reserves in the close second game. In what was the last match to finish, Sindhu had to save a game-point in the second before prevailing 23-21 in the 40-minute match.

Sourabh Verma, who held a 19-16 lead in the decider could not close the match against sixth seeded Hong Konger Ng Ka Long Angus.

B. Sai Praneeth bowed out to seventh seed Chou Tien Chen.

K. Srikanth was no match to Denmark’s Victor Axelsen. In what was a repeat clash of the 2015 final here, Axelsen avenged that three-game defeat with an emphatic 21-7, 21-12 win.

In mixed doubles, the expected defeat of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy to fourth seeded Thai pair of Puttita Supajirakul and Sapsiree Taerattanchai followed the exit of Shruti Mundada and Anoushka Parikh to third-seeded Japanese duo of Naoko Fukuman and Kurumi Yonao.

India’s challenge also ended in the mixed doubles where seventh seeds Pranav Chopra and Sikki Reddy surrendered to the unseeded Russians Evgenij Dremin and Evgenia Dimova.

The results: Pre-quarterfinals:

Men: Sameer Verma bt Hu Yun (Hkg) 21-17, 21-15; 7-Chou Tien Chen (Tpe) bt B. Sai Praneeth 21-14, 21-16; 3-Victor Axelsen (Den) bt K. Srikanth 21-7, 21-12; 6-Ng Ka Long Angus (Hkg) bt Sourabh Verma 21-19, 14-21, 22-20. Women: 3-P. V. Sindhu bt Saena Kawakami (Jpn) 21-16, 23-21; 6-Saina Nehwal bt Pornpawee Chochuwong (Tha) 21-10, 21-17; 1-Carolina Marin (Esp) bt Rituparna Das 21-13, 21-11.

Doubles: 4-Puttita Supajirakul & Sapsiree Taerattanachai (Tha) bt Ashwini Ponnappa & N. Sikki Reddy 21-15, 21-10; 3-Naoko Fukuman & Kurumi Yonao (Jpn) bt Shruti Mundada & Anoushka Parikh 21-5, 21-10. Mixed doubles: Evgenij Dremin & Evgenia Dimova (Rus) bt 7-Pranav Chopra & N. Sikki Reddy 21-18, 21-19.