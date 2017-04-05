Sindhu, Saina crash out in first round of Malaysia Open

India’s top shuttlers P.V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal on WEdnesday suffered shocking first-round exits from the Malaysia Open Super Series in Kuching.

Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu was shown the door by unseeded Chen Yufei of China 18-21 21-19 21-17 in the women’s singles at the Stadium Perpaduan.

It took Chen one hour and eight minutes to get the better of the sixth-seeded Indian, who entered the tournament following her title triumph in the India Open last Sunday.

London Games bronze winner Saina lost to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, seeded fourth, 19-21 21-13 21-15 in a match that lasted 56 minutes.

However, Ajay Jayaram defeated Chinese Qiao Bin in straight sets 21-11 21-8, needing barely 31 minutes to complete a comfortable win in the men’s singles opening round match.

The men’s doubles combo of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy lost to Chinese Taipei’s Liao Kuan Hao and Lu Chia Pin 18-21 21-18 21-17.