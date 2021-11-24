Other Sports

Sindhu rallies to advance

Staying on: Sindhu bounced back to best Ohori.  

P.V. Sindhu showed great determination to outwit her opponent in the women’s singles opening round, while B. Sai Praneeth and K. Srikanth also advanced to the men’s singles second round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event here on Wednesday.

After a slow start, Sindhu engineered a turnaround to register a 17-21, 21-17, 21-17 win over Aya Ohori.

Other results (first round): Men: B. Sai Praneeth bt Toma Junior Popov (Fra) 21-19, 21-18; K. Srikanth bt H.S. Prannoy 21-15, 19-21, 21-12.

Women: Doubles: Gabriela Stoeva & Stefani Stoeva (Bul) bt N. Sikki Reddy & Ashwini Ponnappa 29-27, 21-18.

Mixed doubles: Kyohei Yamashita & Naru Shinoya (Jpn) bt Sikki & Dhruv Kapila 21-7, 21-12; Takuro Hoki & Nami Matsuyama (Jpn) bt Ashwini & B. Sumeeth Reddy 22-24, 21-12, 21-19.


