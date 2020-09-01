Sindhu pulls out of Thomas and Uber Cup

World champion P.V. Sindhu has decided to pull out of the Thomas and Uber Cup badminton championships to be held from October 3 to 11 in Aarhus (Denmark).
“Sindhu has informed the Badminton Association of India about her decision to skip the event because of some personal reasons,” a senior BAI official told The Hindu on Monday.
Sindhu’s original plan to return to competitive sport was through the Thomas and Uber Cups. She has been extra cautious post the pandemic having separate training sessions at the SAI-Gopi Chand Academy here daily under the supervision of Korean coach Park Tae-Sang with chief national coach P. Gopi Chand also having a close look at the sessions.
Significantly, the on-going national camp meant for the eight Olympic probables from August 3 has been attended only by Sindhu, former World No. 1 K. Srikanth, and World championship bronze medallist B. Sai Praneeth.
London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal has been training at a private academy here with husband and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist P. Kashyap taking care of the sessions.
