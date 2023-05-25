ADVERTISEMENT

Sindhu, Prannoy enter quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters

May 25, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - Kuala Lumpur

Sindhu will face China's Yi Man Zhang in the quarterfinals; Prannoy will next meet the winner of the match between third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia and Japan's Kenta Nishimoto

PTI

A combo picture of P.V. Sindhu and H.S. Prannoy. Photo: Twitter/@BAI_Media

Star Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu and H.S. Prannoy booked their places in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters with contrasting wins over their respective rivals in Kuala Lumpur on May 25.

While double Olympic medallist and sixth seed Sindhu disposed of Aya Ohori of Japan in straight games in women's singles, Prannoy had to dig deep to get the better of Shi Feng Li of China in a tough three-game men's singles contest.

Taking the court first, world No. 13 Sindhu extended her domination over Ohori, ranked 28th, taking just 40 minutes to beat the Japanese 21-16, 21-11 in the round of 16.

ALSO READ
Malaysia Masters: Malvika, Ashmita enter main draw

Sindhu, thus, enjoys a commanding 12-0 head-to-head record against Ohori.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sindhu will face China's Yi Man Zhang in the quarterfinals.

World No. 9 Prannoy then overcame a game deficit to beat world No.11 Li 13-21, 21-16, 21-11 in one hour and 10 minutes to book his berth in the last-eight stage.

Prannoy will next meet the winner of the match between third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia and Japan's Kenta Nishimoto.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will be seen in action against Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong while Kidambi Srikanth will play eight seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in their respective men's singles round-of-16 matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

badminton / sport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US