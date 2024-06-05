GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sindhu loses in first round of Indonesia Open

P.V. Sindhu suffers early exit in Indonesia Open, losing to Hsu Wen-chi; Indian doubles pair also defeated

Published - June 05, 2024 03:17 pm IST - Jakarta

PTI
P.V. Sindhu of India competes in the Women’s Singles First Round match against Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei during day two of the Indonesia Open at Istora Senayan on June 05, 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

P.V. Sindhu of India competes in the Women’s Singles First Round match against Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei during day two of the Indonesia Open at Istora Senayan on June 05, 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India's ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu went down to Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei in the first round of the Indonesia Open on June 5, making a stunning early exit from the BWF Super 1000 tournament.

A two-time Olympic medallist and a former world champion, Sindhu lost the women's singles contest 15-21, 21-15, 14-21, which was her maiden loss to Wen-chi.

The Taiwanese shuttler took an hour and 10 minutes to beat the Commonwealth Games gold-medallist.

In a women's doubles round of 32 match, the Indian duo of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda lost to Korea's sixth-seeded pair of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong 12-21 9-21.

