Sindhu knocked out of Malaysia Masters

Reigning world champion P V Sindhu was knocked out of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament after losing in straight games to top seed Tai Tzu Ying here on Friday.
The Chinese Taipei world number two beat the Indian 21-16 21-16 in the quarterfinal, extending her head to head record to 12-5.
This was Sindhu’s second consecutive loss to Tzu Ying. She had lost to her at the quarterfinals of the French open in October last year.
Sindhu was erratic in the start, failing to capitalise on her leads and eventually lost the first game 16-21 to hand a 1-0 advantage to Tzu Ying.
In the second game, Sindhu could do little as Tzu Ying completely dominated the proceedings from start to end.
Trailing 11-20, Sindhu saved six match points but it was too late as Tzu Ying sealed the game 21-16.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.