Sindhu gets favourable draw

P.V. Sindhu.

New Delhi

30 December 2020 22:25 IST

Olympic silver medalist P.V. Sindhu has been handed a relatively easy draw but tough outings await Saina Nehwal as the Indian duo returns to international competition in Thailand.

Sindhu and Saina didn’t participate in Denmark Open Super 750 and SaarLorLux Super 100 — the only two events which could be conducted since BWF was forced to suspend the calender in March.

Now all eyes are on the two Super 1000 events — Yonex Thailand Open (January 12-17) and Toyota Thailand Open (January 19-24).

World champion Sindhu, seeded sixth, will open against Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt, while Saina, who recently recovered from COVID-19, will face formidable Japanese Nozomi Okuhara, seeded third, in the first round.