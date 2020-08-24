P.V. Sindhu credits teamwork

This time last year, P.V. Sindhu was crowned World champion in Basel, Switzerland. The tag is now helping her chase another goal — the Olympic gold next year.
“The tag of being a world champion for the second year does help me prepare as I chase the Olympic gold,” she said. “I am taking this pandemic break in a very positive way for it will be the same for all. Fortunately, I am able to maintain the desired fitness levels to be back on court whenever the competition is on.”
Sindhu said that her success last year was a result of teamwork. “I repeat that my success story is a result of teamwork. At Suchitra Badminton Academy, I thank Raju sirs — Praveen (founder) and Pradeep (director) — who make it a point even now to ensure that everything is in place for me.”
As a case in point, Pradeep revealed the collective strategy behind the decision to skip the Thai Open before the Worlds last year, which gave her extra time to focus on fitness, apart from other aspects of the game.
“There was a lot of criticism then about that move, but Sindhu proved everyone wrong,” said Pradeep.
“We worked on subtle changes, like taking the shuttle a bit higher than she was doing. We worked on stroke-selection by showing a lot of videos of her previous matches.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath