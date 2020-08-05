Sindhu chuffed to resume full training

World champion P.V. Sindhu was back at her ‘second home’ — Suchitra Academy — on Wednesday for her first full-length training session after the government allowed resumption of sports training from Wednesday.
Sindhu meant business straightaway as she went through a three-hour session under the watchful eyes of trainer M. Srikanth Verma.
“It should take just two weeks of serious badminton training for me to get back to my winning form. It is going to be difficult but not impossible,” said a visibly delighted Sindhu in a chat with The Hindu. “It is great to be here. The lockdown has been really frustrating. Fortunately, thanks to father’s (Arjuna Awardee and former international volleyballer P.V. Ramana) guidance it was ensured that I did not lag too far behind on this front.
“Trainer Srikanth understands my needs and comes up with the right kind of physical conditioning exercises which actually helped me before I went on to be the world champion last year,” Sindhu said.
“I am in a comfort zone at Suchitra Academy thanks to the efforts and interest of K.V. Praveen Raju and K. Pradeep Raju (of the academy), who ensure everything I look for is there.”
