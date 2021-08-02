Tokyo Olympics | Badminton ace P.V. Sindhu becomes first Indian woman to win two Olympics medals

Chennai

02 August 2021 02:06 IST

P.V. Sindhu bags bronze, scripts history

P.V. Sindhu wrote her name into the history books with a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

The badminton star became the first Indian woman to win two Olympics medals, with her latest effort being a follow-up to the silver at the previous Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. In the third-place play-off, the 26-year-old defeated He Bingjiao of China 21-13, 21-15.

It was a clash that the Hyderbadi pocketed with ease. Sindhu set the tempo, dictated the angles and toyed with her rival. And during those brief moments when she seemed over-eager, her coach Park Tae-Sang hinted to her that she should calm down.

Advertising

Advertising

Having lost to Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei in the semifinal on Saturday, Sindhu was even more driven to seize the one medal at stake. And it showed as she crafted the contest’s template, a trait that she maintained right through her Olympics’ campaign except in the semifinals against a splendid Tzu-Ying.

Sindhu’s Olympic encore, even if the medal shades are different, has ensured that she would be considered one of the greatest ever Indian sportspersons.