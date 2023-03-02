HamberMenu
Sindhu’s proposal approved

March 02, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated March 03, 2023 11:15 am IST

V. V. Subrahmanyam

HYDERABAD

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’  Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved P.V. Sindhu’s proposal to financially assist her coach Vidhi Chaudhary and fitness trainer M. Srikanth towards accompanying her to the All England Championships, Swiss Open, and Spain Masters.

The financial assistance will cover their visa, airfare, travel, lodging, boarding, and food costs among others and will also provide them a daily allowance for other expenses, a release from SAI said on Wednesday.

The MOC also approved shooter Anish Bhanwala’s proposal to train under foreign coach Ralf Schumann in Germany. He will be training in Suhl for 28 days and is scheduled to fly out of India in the last week of March.

TOPS financial assistance will also cover Anish’s coach, training, and ammunition costs, along with his airfare, visa, travel, lodging, boarding, and food costs among others.

