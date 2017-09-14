Other Sports

Sindhu and Sameer in last eight

Kashyap, Sai Praneeth ousted; Satwiksairaj-Chirag make quarterfinals

P.V. Sindhu and Sameer Verma advanced to the quarterfinals with straight game wins in the second round but P. Kashyap and B. Sai Praneeth bowed out of the $600,000 Korea Open Super Series badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu saw off Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol 22-20, 21-17 to set up a clash with Japan’s Minatsu Mitani, a bronze medallist at the 2014 World Championships.

Syed Modi GP Gold winner Sameer defeated Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-19, 21-13 and will need to raise his game when he faces local favourite Son Wan Ho.

The results: Men: Sameer Verma bt Wong Wing Ki Vincent (HK) 21-19, 21-13; Son Wan Ho (Kor) bt P. Kashyap 21-16, 17-21, 21-16; Wang Tzu-wei (Tpe) bt B. Sai Praneeth 21-13, 26-24.

Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty bt Jhe-Huei Lee & Yang Lee (Tpe) 23-21, 16-21, 21-8.

Women: Singles: P.V. Sindhu bt Nitchaon Jindapol (Tha) 22-20, 21-17.

