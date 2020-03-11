Sindhu advances

World champion P.V. Sindhu made a confident start at the All England Open, beating American Beiwin Zhang 21-14, 21-17 in 42 minutes, here on Wednesday.
The second game was a close affair with the two players locked at 17. Sindhu, however, won the next four points in a row to clinch the issue.
In men’s singles, third seed Chen Long of China got the better of K. Srikanth 21-15, 21-16 in 43 minutes. The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and. N Sikki Reddy lost 13-21 21-11, 17-21 to top-seeded Chinese pair of Si Wei Zheng and Ya Qiong Huang.
