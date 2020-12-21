Simranjit and Manisha strike gold

New Delhi

21 December 2020 05:47 IST

Indian women boxers Simranjit Kaur (60kg) and Manisha (57kg) notched up gold medals in the Cologne World Cup.

Manisha defeated compatriot Saskhi 3-2, while Simranjit got the better of German Maya Klienhans 4-1.

India finished the competition in second spot with three gold, two silver and four bronze medals. On Saturday, Asian Games champion Amit Panghal (52kg) had won gold.

Veteran Satish Kumar (+91kg) had to settle for a silver after an injury forced him to withdraw from the finals.

Sonia Lather (57kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Gaurav Solanki (57kg) and Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) returned with bronze medals.