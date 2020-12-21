Other Sports

Simranjit and Manisha strike gold

Indian women boxers Simranjit Kaur (60kg) and Manisha (57kg) notched up gold medals in the Cologne World Cup.

Manisha defeated compatriot Saskhi 3-2, while Simranjit got the better of German Maya Klienhans 4-1.

India finished the competition in second spot with three gold, two silver and four bronze medals. On Saturday, Asian Games champion Amit Panghal (52kg) had won gold.

Veteran Satish Kumar (+91kg) had to settle for a silver after an injury forced him to withdraw from the finals.

Sonia Lather (57kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Gaurav Solanki (57kg) and Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) returned with bronze medals.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2020 6:04:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/simranjit-and-manisha-strike-gold/article33379795.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY