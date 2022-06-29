Simranjit and Chopade advance

Olympian Simranjit Kaur and Thailand Open gold medallist Ananta Chopade recorded wins to reach the quarterfinals of the inaugural Elorda Cup boxing tournament on Wednesday.

Simranjit, a 2018 World championships bronze medallist, defeated experienced Kazakh boxer Nazym Ischanova 5-0 in a women’s 60kg first round match.

Chopade warded off a strong challenge from promising Mongolian Dorjnyambuu Ganbold to post a 3-2 win in a men’s 54kg contest.

Simranjit will meet China’s Xu Zichun, while Chopade will take on Kazakhstan’s Altynbek Nursultan in the quarterfinals.

Three other Indians lost their opening round matches of the tournament, which would offer $700, $400 and $200 to gold, silver, and bronze medal winners respectively.

The results: Pre-quarterfinals: Men: 54kg: Ananta Chopade bt Dorjnyambuu Ganbold (Mgl) 3-2; 60kg: Muhammed Etash Khan lost to Samchuk Vassily (Kaz) 5-0; 63.5kg: Kaisham Johnson Singh lost to Bazarbai Uulu Mukhammedsabyr (Kaz) 5-0; +92kg: Manjeet Singh lost to Saparbay Nurlan (Kaz) 5-0.

Women: 60kg: Simranjit Kaur bt Nazym Ischanova (Kaz) 5-0.