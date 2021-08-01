Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final at Olympics

Tokyo

01 August 2021 09:10 IST

Jennifer Gadirova of Britain will replace Biles in the finals, which are scheduled for August 2.

Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic gold medal on floor exercise.

USA Gymnastics announced August 1 that the six-time Olympic medallist has opted to not compete on floor, where she won gold in Rio de Janeiro and placed second in qualifying last week.

USA Gymnastics said Biles has not decided whether to participate in the balance beam final, which is scheduled for August 3. She earned bronze on the event in Brazil five years ago.

Biles has already chosen not to compete in the uneven bars and vault finals, set for August 1 evening at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre. She was not expected to medal on bars, but is the Olympic champion on vault.

“I have to do what’s right for me and focus on my mental health and not jeopardise my health and my wellbeing,” Biles had said about her withdrawal.

Biles has been dominant on floor exercise during her elite career, winning five world championships along with her triumph in Rio. Her innovative tumbling has redefined what is possible on the podium. She has two tumbling pass dismounts named after her in the sport's Code of Points.