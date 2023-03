March 05, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai’s K. Srivatsa Chakravarthy partnered Abu Rizwan to bag the men’s 40+ doubles silver in the World veterans’ table tennis championships held in Muscat recently. The Indian pair lost to Gregor Foerster (Germany) and Michael Marsden of Wales 9-11, 7-11, 4-11 in the final.