Silver for Indian sports pistol women’s team as China proves too strong

India also wins a bronze through the rifle 3-position men’s team which beat USA in the shooting World Championships in Cairo

Sports Bureau NEW DELHI
October 23, 2022 20:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Abhidnya Patil, who won the team silver in sports pistol. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

China proved too strong for India as it recorded a 16-0 victory for gold in the 25-metre sports pistol women’s team event at the shooting World Championship in Cairo on Sunday.

Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Patil and Rhythm Sangwan had done well to stay a mere one point away from China in the two stages of qualification. However, in the gold medal match, Chen Yan, Liu Rui and Xiao Jairuixuan did not concede a single point to India with their consistent high scores.

India also won a bronze through the rifle 3-position men’s team, which beat USA 17-15. Niraj Kumar, Swapnil Kusale and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar beat the Americans who had narrowly missed the chance to fight for the gold against eventual champion Norway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 25-metre rapid fire pistol event, Vijayveer Sidhu shot 583 and missed qualification for the ranking round by one point. Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar (581) and Anish Bhanwala (575) placed 13th and 28th respectively.

India was second in the medals table with 12 gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals. China was on top with 25 gold, 16 silver and 14 bronze.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The results: 25m sports pistol team women: 1. China (Chen Yan, Liu Rui, Xiao Jiaruixuan) 16 (444) 874; 2. India (Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Patil, Rhythm Sangwan) 0 (443) 873; 3. Germany 17 (442) 873; 4. Hungary 5 (440) 868.

50m rifle 3-position team men: 1. Norway 16 (883) 1317; 2. France 12 (876) 1319; 3. India (Niraj Kumar, Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar) 17 (873) 1324; 4. USA (Lucas Kozenesky, Ivan Roe, Timothy Sherry) 15 (876) 1313.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
shooting
sport
sports event
world championship
India
China

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app