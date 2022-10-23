Silver for Indian sports pistol women’s team as China proves too strong

Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Abhidnya Patil, who won the team silver in sports pistol. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

China proved too strong for India as it recorded a 16-0 victory for gold in the 25-metre sports pistol women’s team event at the shooting World Championship in Cairo on Sunday.

Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Patil and Rhythm Sangwan had done well to stay a mere one point away from China in the two stages of qualification. However, in the gold medal match, Chen Yan, Liu Rui and Xiao Jairuixuan did not concede a single point to India with their consistent high scores.

India also won a bronze through the rifle 3-position men’s team, which beat USA 17-15. Niraj Kumar, Swapnil Kusale and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar beat the Americans who had narrowly missed the chance to fight for the gold against eventual champion Norway.

In the 25-metre rapid fire pistol event, Vijayveer Sidhu shot 583 and missed qualification for the ranking round by one point. Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar (581) and Anish Bhanwala (575) placed 13th and 28th respectively.

India was second in the medals table with 12 gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals. China was on top with 25 gold, 16 silver and 14 bronze.

The results: 25m sports pistol team women: 1. China (Chen Yan, Liu Rui, Xiao Jiaruixuan) 16 (444) 874; 2. India (Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Patil, Rhythm Sangwan) 0 (443) 873; 3. Germany 17 (442) 873; 4. Hungary 5 (440) 868.

50m rifle 3-position team men: 1. Norway 16 (883) 1317; 2. France 12 (876) 1319; 3. India (Niraj Kumar, Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar) 17 (873) 1324; 4. USA (Lucas Kozenesky, Ivan Roe, Timothy Sherry) 15 (876) 1313.