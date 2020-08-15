Sikki, Kiran test negative

Shuttler N. Sikki Reddy and physio Dr. Ch. Kiran, attached to the SAI-Gopi Chand Academy here, on Saturday tested negative this time around at a private hospital on Friday.

Sikki and Kiran tested positive when a SAI-selected lab conducted the test on them along with other Olympic probables and the support staff at the Academy.

To ensure there was no ambiguity, the two took the test again, the results of which were were negative.

“This is a huge relief for me and for all. I was honestly worried that I should not be responsible for anyone else being affected because of me,” Sikki told The Hindu.