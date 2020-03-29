Other Sports

Signs suggest summer dates for 2021 Olympics

Back to planning: Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Yoshiro Mori, right, speaks as CEO Toshiro Muto listens during the the first meeting of the ‘Tokyo 2020 New Launch Task Force’ on Thursday.

Organising committee president Yoshiro Mori suggested there would be no major change from 2020.

Tokyo Olympic organisers seem to be leaning away from starting the rescheduled games in the spring of 2021. More and more the signs point toward the summer of 2021.

The games are meant to be in summer, so we should be thinking of a time between June and September, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported Mori saying on Saturday.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, after the postponement was announced in Switzerland on Tuesday, left open the possibility of spring dates.

Mori suggested some decisions could be made as early as this week when the organising committee’s executive board meets.

Any final decision will be made between local organisers and the IOC, and hundreds of sponsors, sports federations and broadcasters.

Athletes have been left in limbo by the postponement. Many have been forced to stop training because of the spreading coronavirus virus. Even those who can train have no idea about how to schedule training to reach peak fitness at the right time.

Enormous cost

Mori and organising committee CEO Toshiro Muto have both said the added cost of rescheduling will be enormous. Early estimates put those costs at between $2-3 billion with the several levels of Japanese governments likely to foot most of the bills.

