Sift Kaur tops 50m rifle prone

Sift Kaur Samra of Punjab topped the 50m rifle prone event, open for both men and women, in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Monday.

The second spot was also taken by a woman, Ashi Chouksey of Madhya Pradesh, while Sanskar Havelia of Uttar Pradesh shot 618.1 to take the third place, and the first among men.

In the 25m standard pistol event open for men and women, Harsh Gupta topped with a score of 575. The 17-year-old Rhythm Sangwan was fifth and the first among women in the field, with 561, the same score shot by Anish Bhanwala who was placed fourth thanks to more number of inner-10s.

Since both are not Olympic events, they do not feature the final.

The results:

25m standard pistol: Open: 1. Harsh Gupta 575; 2. Vijayveer Sidhu 566; 3. Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu 564.

50m rifle prone: Open: 1. Sift Kaur Samra 622.6; 2. Ashi Chouksey 618.7; 3. Sanskar Havelia 618.1.