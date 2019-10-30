Sidhartha Babu aims for a Paralympics medal

Sidhartha Babu, the rifle shooter who won a quota place to compete in the 2020 Paralympics, is aiming for a podium finish in Tokyo.

Sidhartha Babu shot 617.6 points to finish sixth in the mixed 50m rifle prone SHI event at the WSPS championship in Sydney last week.

The performance earned him a quota place and Siddhartha Babu is obviously thrilled.

“It was the moment I was waiting for all these years. I had many dreams and this was my first target. I am excited and very proud to represent the nation at the Paralympics. I am thankful to all people who supported me, especially the Kerala government,'' he said.

The Bengaluru-based shooter was extremely focused on his mission. He spent seven to eight hours at the shooting range.

“I stuck to my schedule. Since I was using an old rifle, one that has been with me for seven years, I concentrated more on technique. I also worked on my concentration and did regular workouts at the gym. I was aware of the windy conditions in Sydney and was mentally prepared for it,” he said.

Sidhartha Babu said he was planning to upgrade his equipment and has ordered a new rifle. As for his preparation, he wants to reunite with his foreign coach Sergi Martynov from Belarus.

“He is a multiple Olympic champion and I was fortunate to train with him for two weeks last year. This time I am looking for a longer session, like one or two months. I will also be competing in the World Cup in March and I am looking to win a medal as a first step towards achieving the larger goal,” he said.