Shweta prevails in women’s air rifle

Multiple Asian Games medallist Shweta Singh warded off the challenge from the young brigade to clinch the top place in women’s air rifle in the National shooting selection trials on Thursday.

The 32-year-old beat the qualification topper, 15-year-old Rhythm Sangwan (579), by 0.2 point in a thrilling but low-scoring final.

Youth Olympics gold medallist Manu Bhaker, who had won the Olympic quota recently, placed third ahead of Commonwealth Games silver medallist Malaika Goel and Olympian Annu Raj Singh.

Padma delights

Former hammer throw specialist, 45-year-old D. Padma of Railways, continued to make waves by placing sixth above Devanshi Rana and Deepika Patel in the final.

The charm of competition continued to fascinate the sparse gathering as 14-year-old Esha Singh beat the 17-year-old Bhaker by 0.9 point for the junior honours.

With both girls resting for the youth final, 15-year-old Saumya Dhyani won the top place with 243.9 points, besting Tejaswani by 3.2 points. Janhavi Deshmukh beat Sneha Bhardwaj in a tie-shoot for the third place.

In the 25-metre rapid fire pistol, there was a good hint of the preparedness of Anish Bhanwala and Adarsh Singh for the season ahead, as they took turns to clinch the top spot among the men and juniors respectively.

Anish was brilliant as he topped qualification with 590, three points short of the world record. However, he was pipped in the junior final by Adarsh 5-2 in the shoot-off after the two were tied on 32-32.

Former World champion Tejaswini Sawant topped the women’s rifle prone event with 620.3, while Nischal pipped Kinnori Konar for the junior honours with a score of 616.8.

The results: 10m air pistol: Women: 1. Shweta Singh 239.3 (578), 2. Rhythm Sangwan 239.1 (579), 3. Manu Bhaker 217.0 (578).

Juniors: 1. Esha Singh 239.8 (571), 2. Manu Bhaker 238.9 (578), 3. Devanshi Rana 216.8 (572).

Youth: 1. Saumya Dhyani 243.9 (569), 2. Tejaswani 240.7 (565), 3. Janhavi Deshmukh 219.8 (571).

25m rapid fire pistol: Men: 1. Anish Bhanwala 35 (590), 2. Udhayveer Sidhu 27 (583), 3. Vijayveer Sidhu 21 (587). Juniors: 1. Adarsh Singh 32(5) 584, 2. Anish 32(2) 590, 3. Udhayveer 26 (583).

50m rifle prone: Women: 1. Tejaswini Sawant 620.3, 2. Nischal 616.8, 3. K.C. Hema 616.8. Juniors: 1. Nischal 616.8, 2. Kinnori Konar 616.4, 3. Ashi Chouksey 615.2.