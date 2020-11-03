Shuttlers back from Germany

New Delhi

03 November 2020 23:34 IST

Players test negative for COVID-19 before departure

The Indian badminton contingent, that was stuck in Germany, returned home on Tuesday after testing negative for COVID-19 for the second time.

The second round of tests was conducted by the German authorities on November 1, ahead of the team’s departure.

Three shuttlers, including Lakshya Sen, were part of the contingent.

