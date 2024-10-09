GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shreyas — the boy who helped his family avoid deportation and is now UK’s youngest ever chess Grandmaster

Published - October 09, 2024 08:02 pm IST

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Shreyas Royal making the opening move in the game between Anish Giri and Viswanathan Anand at the Global Chess League.

Shreyas Royal making the opening move in the game between Anish Giri and Viswanathan Anand at the Global Chess League. | Photo Credit: Lennart Ootes

LONDON

Shreyas Royal wants D. Gukesh to win the upcoming World chess championship. If the Chennai teenager does that — he is most people’s favourite at the moment — Shreyas could tell his friends, “You know, I almost beat the World champion in classical chess when I was 14, and drew with him, at any rate.”

That happened at the London Chess Classic last December. It caught the chess world’s attention, of course. The larger world became aware of the Bengaluru-born Shreyas six years earlier, though.

His father Jitendra Singh’s work visa was about to expire, and he was told that it could not be extended if he didn’t earn £120,000. But, Rachel Reeves, now Chancellor of the Exchequer, intervened, arguing that the country would have lost one of its brightest had Shreyas been deported.

The then home secretary Sajid Javid made a personal decision that allowed the family to stay under a new work visa. Shreyas repaid the UK’s faith in him. A couple of months ago, he became the country’s youngest ever Grandmaster, beating David Howell’s record by six months.

Howell is a commentator at the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, where Shreyas was a guest and made the inaugural move for one of the matches. “I am glad that such a world-class tournament has come to England, where the game needs much more support than it is getting now,” he told The Hindu.

“I hope this will help chess (which is not considered a sport in the UK) increase its popularity here. And it was a bit surreal to see some of my idols, including Viswanathan Anand at the venue.”

Shreyas says British chess needs financial support badly. “Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had allocated some £500,000 last year for the development of chess, but I think the new government has pulled out that funding,” he says. “It is a huge pity.”

He is looking forward to the World championship match between reigning champion Ding Liren and Gukesh. “Gukesh has been playing really well, and even if Ding recovers his form it will be hard for him to win the match,” he says.

“Gukesh is a very confident, disciplined player. I hope he wins and then I could say I almost beat the World champion in a classical game when I was 14”.

(The correspondent is in London at the invitation of Tech Mahindra)

Published - October 09, 2024 08:02 pm IST

Related Topics

chess / sports event / sport / world championship / international tournament

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.