Shreyansi shoots record score in 64th National shooting championship

Shreyasi Singh won the women’s double trap with a score of 101 in the 64th National shooting championship at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club.

In the process, Shreyasi bettered the record of 97 shot by Varsha Varman in the last National championship. She beat Manvi Soni and Shagun Showdhary by 18 points. Shreyasi had earlier won the trap gold.

Manvi, who beat Olympian Shagun 2-1 in the shoot-off for the women’s silver, also won the junior gold, five points ahead of Yeshaya Hafiz Contractor.

The results:

Double trap: Women: 1. Shreyasi Singh 101; 2. Manvi Soni 83(2); 3. Shagun Chowdhary 83(1).

Juniors: 1. Manvi Soni 83; 2. Yeshaya Hafiz Contractor 78; 3. Rajkuwar Pranil Ingle 76.