Shreya tops the charts among men and women

Despite the coronavirus threat, Indian shooting has kept itself occupied with the Olympic trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range here.

With the World Cup scheduled to have been hosted at this time now postponed, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) opted to conduct the Olympic trials for the shooters who were selected to compete in the World Cup, including the MQS shooters.

Shreya Agarwal shot remarkably well to be at the top with a score of 631.2 among the 10 air rifle shooters, men and women, while Deepak Kumar was 0.1 point behind her.

Apurvi not at her best

Apurvi Chandela who had shot two gold medals in the World Cups last season was not at her best and had a score of 624.4.

In the women’s 25-metre sports pistol, Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat shot 583, and was followed by Chinki Yadav and Manu Bhaker.

It was decided not to have the finals and consider only the qualification scores to make the final choice of shooters for the Tokyo Olympics.

In men’s trap, Kynan Chenai and Prithviraj Tondaiman were in joint lead on 71, after three rounds, while former World Champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu shot 66. Two more rounds will be shot on Tuesday.

In skeet, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot 74, one point ahead of Gurjoat Singh while Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 71.

In the women’s section, Shreyasi Singh and Darshna Rathore led with 69 each in trap and skeet respectively.

The results:

Men: 10m air rifle: 1. Deepak Kumar 631.1; 2. Pankaj 628.8; 3. Shahu Tushar Mane 628.5; 4. Sandeep Singh 627.7; 5. Divyansh Singh Panwar 626.1.

Trap: 1. Kynan Chenai 71; 2. Prithviraj Tondaiman 71; 3. Manavaditya Singh Rathore 70; 4. Jungsher Singh Virk 68; 5. Manavjit Singh Sandhu 66.

Skeet: 1. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa 74; 2. Gurjoat Singh 73; 3. Amrinder Singh Cheema 72; 4. Mairaj Ahmad Khan 71.

Women: 10m air rifle: 1. Shreya Agarwal 631.2; 2. Elavenil Valarivan 629.9; 3. Anjum Moudgil 626.9; 4. Mehuli Ghosh 626.6; 5. Apoorvi Chandela 624.4.

25m sports pistol: 1. Rahi Sarnobat 583; 2. Chinki Yadav 579; 3. Manu Bhaker 578; 4. Annu Raj Singh 576; 5. Abhidnya Patil 570.

Trap: 1. Shreyasi Singh 69; 2. Kirti Gupta 64; 3. Seema Tomar 63; 4. Rajeshwari Kumari 62.

Skeet: 1. Darshna Rathore 69; 2. Areeba Khan 68; 3. Ganemat Sekkhon 66; 4. Jasmeen Kaur 65.