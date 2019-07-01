Shravan Kumar excels in air pistol

Sharvan Kumar missed the top honour in men’s air pistol by 0.1 point to Gaurav Rana, but emerged on top in both the juniors and youth events as the fifth National shooting selection trials concluded at the Dr. Karni Singh Range on Monday.

It was a vibrant climax in the men’s event, as Sharvan, trailing by 0.6 point, bridged the gap with shots of 10.5 and 10.7.

Ravinder Singh, who had topped qualification with 585, finished eighth, while Sarvan Singh the second best in qualification with 583, placed third.

Superb score

Shravan, who trains on his own, showed his class in the junior final by avenging his defeat to Rana, by beating with a resounding margin of 5.6 points, with a total of 248.6. It may be noted that the World records for men and juniors is held by Saurabh Chaudhary at 245.0 and 246.3 respectively.

Sharvan had the energy to keep shooting the high 10s in the youth final, as he had total of 247.9 when beating Sarabjot Singh by three points, with 21 tens out of 24 shots in the final.

The qualification scores matter a lot and Sharvan may have to step up on the score of 581, to fancy his chances of making the national team, in the future.

Sharvan had three other shooters from Uttar Pradesh for company in the final, which gave a hint about the wave that Saurabh, the World junior champion, Youth Olympics champion and Asian Games gold medallist, has caused in the region.

Vivek and Monu Kumar of Uttar Pradesh placed third and fourth respectively, while Naveen placed fifth ahead of World junior champion Arjun Singh Cheema.

The results:

10m air pistol: Men: 1. Gaurav Rana 242.9(582), 2. Sharvan Kumar 242.8(581), 3. Sarvan Singh 221.2 (583). Juniors: 1. Sharvan 248.6(581), 2. Gaurav 243.0(582), 3. Vivek 222.5(578).

Youth: 1. Sharvan 247.9(581), 2. Sarabjot Singh 244.9(576), 3. Vivek 223.5(578).