Should more be read into Sindhu’s visit to Jwala’s academy?

Player’s camp not keen to comment on her future plans

World champion P.V. Sindhu trained at the recently-started Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence in Moinabad near here on Wednesday morning triggering off speculation about plans for her future training programme.

Sindhu, who is very close to Jwala, was actually visiting the latter’s academy for the first time.

“As Sindhu was away in the UK training for three months before flying straight to the two Thailand events in January, she couldn’t attend the inauguration of Jwala’s academy,” an official involved in the programme on Wednesday told The Hindu.

Feel of facilities

“Sindhu got a feel of the training facilities and also trained from 10.30 a.m. to 12.00 noon and was really appreciative of the world class facilities,” he said even while insisting there was no talk at all about the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist moving over to this place.

“In fact, Sindhu went to the extent of stating that it is always better for players to train at different international standard venues in view of the extensive travelling they have to do for BWF events in different conditions,” the official said.

And all that Jwala tweeted was, “Once a sweet girl, always a sweet girl” about Sindhu’s visit.

‘Drift’ factor

Significantly, it was also pointed out that the academy has blowers that ensure the ‘drift’ factor, which has often been the bane of Indian shuttlers in some major events across the world.

However, neither Sindhu nor her family members were keen to comment on her future plans.

Right now, Sindhu is part of the 2021 Olympic probables camp designated at the SAI-Gopi Chand Academy in Gachibowli and had in fact trained there on her return from Thailand till last week-end.