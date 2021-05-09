Shotgun World Cup | Khangura, nine others in lead

NEW DELHI

09 May 2021 21:46 IST

Gurjoat Singh Khangura shot two perfect rounds of 25 to lead with nine others on 50 in men’s skeet on the first day of the shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy, on Sunday.

Asian champion and world record holder Angad Vir Singh Bajwa had rounds of 24 and 23 in a highly competitive field of 112 shooters, and found himself in the 62nd spot.

Three more rounds will be shot in qualification and the top six will compete in the final.

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan was also scheduled to compete in the World Cup, but could not train or travel owing to a bereavement in the family.

Mairaj said that he would reach Italy soon and start his Olympic preparation with coach Ennio Falco.

Despite missing the third World Cup for the shotgun shooters after the ones in Egypt and Delhi, Mairaj said that the decision to shoot the last World Cup in Croatia, before the Olympics, would be made by the coach.

Mairaj had shot 121 out of 125 in the last Olympics in Rio, and missed out on a final berth following a tie-shoot. One of the shooters who had also shot 121, Gabriele Rossetti of Italy, went on to clinch the Olympic gold in Rio.