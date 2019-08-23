Shotgun World Cup: Indians fail to impress

Anant Jeet Singh Naruka shot 116 out of 125, following a series of 22, 23, 24, 24 and 23, which placed him 42nd among 129 shooters in men’s skeet in the Shotgun World Cup in here on Thursday.

Luigi Lodde of Italy shot a perfect 125 to make the final, which closed at 121.

Asian champion Angad Vir Singh Bajwa was 75th with a total of 113, following rounds of 21, 23, 24, 23 and 22.

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan had a tough outing, scoring 112.

After a strong start with a perfect 25, Mairaj shot 21, 22, 22 and 22.

Competing in the MQS section, Sheeraz Sheikh had 113, following rounds of 23, 23, 23, 22 and 22.

The rifle and pistol shooters, who will be competing in their last World Cup of the season in Rio de Janeiro, have secured seven Olympic quota places so far, through Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker.