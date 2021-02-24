Other Sports

Shotgun World Cup from today

It will be the first taste of competition for the Indian skeet shooters in the shotgun World Cup starting in Cairo on Wednesday.

Having skipped the series of trials and focused on training for the Tokyo Olympics, Asia’s two best shooters Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan will be fresh and eager to nail the clay birds.

“It is the first competition after more than a year. Taking it like match practice before the Olympics. It is much needed to get back into rhythm,” said Angad.

“The training in Cairo has been smooth. The conditions are good for shooting, but the ranges are tough. Scores may not be very high. We are excited and hoping for good results,” said Mansher Singh, chief coach, shotgun team.

