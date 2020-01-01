Shotgun selection trials from January 20

The second and third shotgun selection trials to identify shooters for the national squad for the forthcoming season will be held at the Dr. Karni Singh Range here from January 20 to February 1.

The national selection trials will start with trap for men, women and juniors. There will be a training day followed by two days of competitions for the two sets of trials.

The skeet men, women and juniors will have their training and competition from January 27. All the matches will feature finals, as per the Olympic format.

Entries will only be through the National Rifle Association of India’s online system, and will close at 9.30 p.m. on January 8. Entries with triple entry fee will be accepted till 9.30 p.m. on January 12.

After the National championship and the first selection trial thereafter, Prithviraj Tondaiman of Tamil Nadu leads the men’s trap list. He is followed by Olympian Kynan Chenai and former World Champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu.

In men’s skeet, Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Asian champion Angad Vir Singh Bajwa are followed at the top by Gurjoat Singh, Mohd. Sheeraz Sheikh and Smit Singh.

In women’s trap, Shreyasi Singh, Shagun Chowdhary and Rajeshwari Kumari are in the top three, and are followed by Manisha Keer, Soumya Gupta and Kirti Gupta.

In women’s skeet, Ganemat Sekhon, Darshana Rathore and Areeba Khan are on top and followed by Parinaaz Dhaliwal, national champion Saniya Sheikh, Karttiki Singh Shaktawat, Rashmmi Rathore and Maheshwari Chauhan.