Short course, narrow fairways a big challenge 

The four-day Chennai Open PGTI golf tournament will see top players in action

K. Keerthivasan Chennai
August 22, 2022 22:48 IST

Who’ll lay hands on it? Karandeep, fourth from left, and Manu pose with the trophy at a press conference on Monday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

: The newly-laid greens, the short course and narrow fairways of the Cosmo-TNGF course here will pose a big challenge to the golfers when the Impiger Technologies-Chennai Open PGTI golf championship tees off on August 23 (Tuesday).

The four-day event will see all the top golfers from the country, including Khalin Joshi who won the previous leg in Coimbatore last week, Karandeep Kochhar, Manu Gandas, Aman Raj, Shamim Khan, among others, taking part.

Players excited

“The players are excited. We will see a huge transformation on the course. Hopefully, we will see some good scores,” said PGTI CEO Uttam Singh Mundy at a press conference here on Monday.

TNGF joint secretary R.K. Jhaver said: “The course is small with narrow fairways, but [will be] challenging. Not many sub-par scores can be expected.”

PGTI joint president H.R. Srinivasan said: “In the COVID-19 time, the PGTI has bounced back with 23 events [this season]. Generally, we have 18-20.”

Cricketers M. Vijay and Anirudha Srikkanth will be participating in the tournament. The last time a PGTI tournament was held in the to the city was way back in 2018. at the MGC annexe, Guindy.

V. Ramakrishnamoorthy, Global CEO, Impiger Technologies and Sambhu Prasad Sivalenka, chairman and MD, Amrutanjan Healthcare Ltd., also spoke.

