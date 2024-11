Some of the best shooters of the country, including Asian Games gold medallists Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sift Kaur Samra and Palak Gulia, are scheduled to compete in the World University shooting championship to be organised by Manav Rachna Educational Institutions at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, from November 9 to 13.

Manini Kaushik, Sainyam, Simranpreet Kaur Brar, Umamahesh Maddineni, Bakhtyaruddin Malek, Kirti Gupta, Abhay Singh Sekhon and Bhavtegh Gill are some of the other prominent names scheduled to compete in the championship.

India had topped the table in the last edition in Chengdu, China, in July-August last year, with eight gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

The team: Men: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Umamahesh Maddineni, Smit Rameshbhai Moradiya; Samrat Rana, Amit Sharma, Aakash Bhardwaj; Sameer Ghulia, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu, Raajwardan Paatil; Parikshit Singh Brar, Adriyan Karmakar; Bakhtyaruddin Malek, Jungsher Singh Virk, Aryavansh Tyagi; AbhaySingh Sekhon, Harmehar Singh Lally Bhavtegh Singh Gill.

Women: Sanjeeta Das, Manini Kaushik, Disha Dhankar; Sainyam, Palam Gulia, Arshdeep Kaur; Simranpreet Kaur Brar, Payal; Vanshika Shahi, Sift Kaur Samra; Aashima Ahlawat, Kirti Gupta, Neeru, Yashasvi Rathore, Mansi Raghuwanshi, Vanshika Tiwari.

