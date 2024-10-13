The Indian Olympic medal winners may not be part of the programme, but the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) president Luciano Rossi said he expected “beautiful surprises from the Indian shooters”, as he addressed the media on the eve of the World Cup Final at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Sunday.

“Last week the Indian team was dominant in the Junior World Championship in Peru, topping the medals table. You have the best shooters in the world, shooting high scores, and may be record,” said the ISSF president.

He added that the junior development of Indian shooting was worth emulating by the rest of the world.

“It is a strong message. This is the way for the world”, said Rossi.

He appreciated India’s effort to host the World Cup Final, featuring the best shooters of the world, including many Olympic and World Champions.

Kalikesh Singh Deo, president, National Rifle Association of India, explained that it was important to capitalise on the new icons like Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh, and increase the visibility of the sport in the country by showcasing the world’s best.

With the three medallists getting a total of €11,000 in each of the 12 Olympic events, India would be spending about Rs. 1.65 crore on prize money alone, apart from taking care of the logistics, hospitality and other expenses.

“We have a lot of support from the eco system from the Government, SAI, sponsors and ISSF itself,” said the NRAI president, even as he pointed out India as the largest shooting nation with 82,000 registered shooters.

“We are proud to host the World Cup Final for the second time, after having hosted it last in 2017. In the last decade, we have hosted eight international events”, said Kalikesh Deo.

The ISSF president lauded the Indian spirit in supporting the sport in a big way, and said he was confident India would get to host the Junior World Cup next year, and also one of the Olympic Qualifiers for Los Angeles in the following years.

Rossi recalled his meeting with Dr. Karni Singh in Spain very many years ago, and said it was emotional for him to be part of an event at the range named after him.

The NRAI president exchanged a souvenir with the ISSF president, while Sultan Singh, NRAI secretary-general, presented the kit for the World Cup Final to Rossi.

Taking a cue from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the ISSF, the NRAI had sought applications for volunteers for the event, and chose 100 out of 500 aspirants, mostly shooters or sportspersons, to assist in the hosting of the championship.

The World Cup Final will be telecast live on Eurosport India, and streamed on the official youtube channel of ISSF.

